Nets Prospect Watch: Brooklyn Projected to Draft Outside the Lottery
The Brooklyn Nets have been exceeding expectations to start the season with a 10-13 record. If the season ended today, Brooklyn would have the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference and qualify for the Play-In Tournament. While this is impressive, it affects the team's future regarding the 2025 NBA Draft.
Jonathan Wasserman of Bleacher Report put out the latest 2025 mock draft. While highly touted players like Cooper Flagg, Dylan Harper, and Ace Bailey are projected to go in the top five, it seems like the Nets won't have a shot at any of those players. Brooklyn is projected to have the 15th overall pick, putting the team outside of the lottery.
"At No. 15, the Nets are projected to select Noa Essengue, a French forward playing for Ratiopharm Ulm," Wasserman wrote. "A 6-foot-9 17-year-old, Wasserman compares Esssengue to Jabari Walker and Precious Achiuwa."
"Even at 17 years old without a singular polished skill, Noa Essengue has been able to give Ulm some type of contribution and production on a regular basis. He uses every inch of his size and length to finish off plays around the basket. He frequently puts himself in position to get an easy bucket by timing his cuts or grabbing offensive boards."
If the Nets didn't target Essengue, players in the 12-17 range include Drake Powell (UNC), Asa Newell (Georgia), and Liam McNeeley (UConn). Plenty of foreign prospects will highlight the first round, including Nolan Traore and Ben Saraf. Even outside of the lottery, there are potential franchise changers to highlight a hyped 2025 class.
