Nets Prospect Watch: Cooper Flagg Shows Out in Duke's Season Opener
Brooklyn Nets fans were given even more to be excited about in Cooper Flagg's regular-season debut last night. The No. 7 Duke Blue Devils demolished the Maine Black Bears, 96-62, in a game led by the team's freshmen.
Flagg wasn't the best shooter on the floor last night, going 6-for-15, but was still able to put up 18 points, seven rebounds, five assists, and three steals in 30 minutes of action. To put it simply, he was everywhere for the Blue Devils last night.
Fellow Duke freshman Kon Knueppel was also a major piece in the win, perhaps more than Flagg. The Wisconsin native dropped 22 points on 8-of-14 shooting while going 3-for-8 from deep. Knueppel is also a prospect for the 2025 draft and has a solid chance at being a Net with the organization having multiple first-round picks.
Ignoring the shooting splits, Flagg's stats are what should get Nets fans excited for the 2025 NBA Draft. He was facilitating, rebounding, and giving fans some highlight plays in some ferocious attacks to the basket.
Granted, it was against a much weaker opponent, but it just proves why he's still the projected No. 1 overall pick in next year's draft. Flagg has received comparisons to Andrei Kirilenko but looked more Jayson Tatum or Paul George-esque with his athleticism on both ends of the floor. He'll be a two-way threat for one of the top teams in the country.
Flagg and Knueppel will be seen in action again on Friday against Army West Point.
Want to join the discussion? Like Nets on SI on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Nets news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.