Nets Prospect Watch: Duke Freshmen Shining in March Madness
The Brooklyn Nets are one of many lottery teams looking to select a new franchise player in the upcoming 2025 NBA Draft. While last year's class was widely regarded as weak with a relatively 'low ceiling,' this summer is expected to produce the next generation of NBA stars.
It isn't just Cooper Flagg scouts are salivating over. Most of the first round boasts collegiate and international prospects with immense potential. The Nets are not only in play for Flagg, but other freshman prospects, including other Duke Blue Devils, who have proven to be elite throughout the season.
As the NCAA Tournament enters the Final Four, Duke is set to compete against Houston after dominating competition thus far. The Blue Devils have won their tournament games by an average margin of 23.5 points, led by the freshman trio of Flagg, Kon Knueppel, and Khaman Maluach.
Flagg is the generational star of the Blue Devils, averaging 19.5 points, 7.8 rebounds, 5.3 assists, and 1.8 blocks throughout the tournament. He's been extremely impressive on both sides of the ball, especially against Arizona in the Sweet 16, when he dropped 30 points, six rebounds, seven assists, and three blocks in the win. The 6-foot-9 forward has the potential to be the next face of the NBA.
Knueppel has been nearly as reliable throughout the season and has gotten better in each tournament game. Averaging 14.8 points, 3.3 rebounds, 3.3 assists, and 1.3 steals across four games, he's shot 50% or higher from three in all but one tournament game. While his shooting ability and frame draws comparisons to Klay Thompson, he's also been impressive in his drives to the basket, making tough shots and playing with maturity.
Then, there's Maluach, the paint anchor who compliments Flagg and Knueppel so well. The 18-year-old isn't much of a shooter (although he has knocked down a three-pointer in the tournament) but plays so well off of the pick-and-roll while providing elite defense on the other end. He's averaging 1.5 blocks through the tournament.
The Nets could take any one of these prospects with a good shot at getting their next franchise star. For now, Brooklyn, along with the rest of the basketball world, will watch one of the greatest freshman trios in college basketball history head to San Antonio for the Final Four.