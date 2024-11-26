Nets Prospect Watch: Overseas Draft Update
The Brooklyn Nets have plenty of talent to look out for in the United States as the college basketball season is underway. The Nets are expected to be in line for a high lottery pick, but it's worth noting that the team will have multiple first-round picks in the 2025 NBA Draft. With that being said, there are plenty of overseas prospects to look at. Here's an update on three players:
Nolan Traore, Saint Quentin
Traore is a 6-foot-4 versatile point with a knack for scoring and passing. A three-level scorer, the French prospect impressed in his Basketball Champions debut, putting up 27 points and five assists for Saint Quentin.
Traore is averaging 10.7 points and 5.0 assists as a bench player for Saint Quentin, showing effectiveness even in a limited role. In his most recent game on Nov. 16, Traore put up nine points and four assists in 13 minutes against JDA Dijon. The Nets could certainly eye the point guard for playmaking purposes, as he's projected to be a mid-lottery pick with the rise of college talent.
Noa Essengue, Ulm
Essengue, a 6-foot-9 forward for Ratiopharm Ulm, is an explosive forward who gives a lot on both sides of the ball. The French prospect is best around the rim, grabbing boards and finishing with his athleticism. Essengue has moved up on draft boards, starting to be recognized as a mid-first-round pick.
Averaging 13.1 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 1.1 steals this season, Essengue could be a versatile forward for the Nets if he's put in the right situation. He most recently put up 15 points, 8 rebounds, and two assists in a 109-70 win against BG Goettingen, displaying physicality. His three-point shot could use some work, but that will come with development for the 17-year-old.
Ben Saraf, Ulm
Saraf, a teammate of Essengue, has shown to be the epitome of European basketball. He's a crafty, 6-foot-5 guard with great fundamentals. The Israeli prospect is not an elite shooter, per se, but can space the floor and work best in the midrange.
Saraf wasn't as impressive as Essengue in Ratiopharm Ulm's win over BG Goettingen, putting up seven points, two rebounds, and five assists. However, the potential is certainly there, and the 18-year-old reminds many of fellow lefty Manu Ginobili. He currently averages 13.7 points, 2.8 rebounds, 5.8 assists, and 1.3 steals in 27.2 minutes per game.
The Nets should be interested in Saraf for the fact that he's a 6-foot-5 scorer, but also a more-than-willing passer. In Israel's win over Ukraine in the FIBA EuroBasket Qualifiers, Saraf put up 11 points, three rebounds, and four assists. It seems like he will drafted for his ability to do almost anything in a solid capacity at the very least, slotting him in the late lottery.
