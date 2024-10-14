Nets Prospect Watch: Projected No. 1 Pick Voted First Team All-American
As the hype for the 2025 NBA Draft grows, so does the excitement for the Brooklyn Nets and their fans. Next year's draft class is set to be extremely deep, with many of the lottery picks expected to change franchises.
2025's top prospect, Cooper Flagg, has made waves in the college basketball and NBA worlds, and the 17-year-old hasn't even played a regular-season game for the Duke Blue Devils yet. Nets fans are drawing anticipation for June 2025, as Brooklyn is projected to have the worst record in the NBA and is set to have multiple first-round picks, giving the team a good shot at Flagg.
Flagg's hype has already earned him his first honor of what should be a short collegiate career. CBS Sports recently released its Preseason All-American teams, and the Duke freshman finds himself on the first one.
Flagg is the only freshman between the first, second, and third teams, and is in company on the first team with some of the top players in college basketball from last season. Alabama's Mark Sears, Creighton's Ryan Kalkbrenner, Kansas' Hunter Dickinson, and North Carolina's RJ Davis are the rest of the players listed on the top team.
Duke is expected to be a top-10 team to start the season, due to the mix of veteran transfers and exciting young talent. Led by head coach Jon Scheyer, Flagg will likely go through just one season with a program known to breed the best NBA talent.
The Nets, along with the rest of the basketball world, will certainly be watching Flagg compete in the ACC and hopefully the NCAA Tournament. Duke tips off their season against Maine on Nov. 4.
