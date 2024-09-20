Nets Prospect Watch: Rutgers' Ace Bailey Impressing So Far
The Brooklyn Nets will be faced with a big decision once the 2025 NBA Draft rolls around. While Cooper Flagg seems to be labeled the top pick in the draft as of right now, the upcoming class is loaded, and one freshman is showing early signs of greatness.
Rutgers freshman Ace Bailey has been impressing in recent practices, according to recent tweets from college basketball insider Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports. Rothstein noted Bailey's defensive prowess and athleticism, while also being able to handle the ball a bit too.
Rothstein posted a full video highlighting the duo of Bailey and fellow freshman and top draft prospect Dylan Harper, both being expected to be top-10 picks.
If the Nets can play their season right, and lose enough games to get at least a top-five pick, it's automatically a pick-your-poison scenario. The 2024 draft class was disappointing, with no player getting nearly as much hype as Flagg, Harper, and Bailey have already been getting.
Diving specifically into Bailey, Rothstein compares him to Houston Rockets forward Jabari Smith Jr., due to his defensive abilities and frame. Other notable comparisons include Jayson Tatum, Brandon Miller, and Paolo Banchero.
Bailey displayed all of his strengths extremely well at McEachern High School in Georgia. He's a skinny, 6-foot-10 forward who moves at an elite level for someone of his height. Bailey can create off of the dribble and run in transition, while also being able to extend his range with a smooth three-point shot.
The two-way nature of Bailey mostly comes from his frame and athleticism, but he's also a smart defender. Brooklyn should seriously consider taking Bailey depending on their pick, and if Bailey can live up to the hype in what should be a one-and-done season with the Scarlett Knights.
