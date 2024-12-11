Nets Prospect Watch: Rutgers Freshmen Each Record Double-Double
Amid their four-day break, the Brooklyn Nets and their community had the time to turn elsewhere: college basketball. Plenty of collegiate players are set to enter the 2025 NBA Draft, with two of the most notable being Rutgers freshmen Dylan Harper and Ace Bailey.
In an 80-76 win over Penn State yesterday, Harper and Bailey each recorded a double-double, carrying the Scarlett Knights to a win over the 8-2 Nittany Lions. Rutgers is now 6-4 on the season after a disappointing start.
Harper was the start of the show, putting up 24 points, 12 rebounds, five assists, a steal, and two blocks. Shooting 8-for-14 from the field and 3-for-6 from three, Harper is separating himself from Bailey as the clear No. 2 pick behind Duke freshman Cooper Flagg. The point guard is now averaging 23.2 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 4.6 assists.
As for Bailey, he wasn't too far behind and impressed even more on the defensive end. The 6-foot-10 forward finished with 15 points, 15 rebounds, a steal, and two blocks on 6-of-14 shooting. While Bailey isn't as polished a scorer as Harper, he is still one of the best players in the country and shows more two-way talent.
Rutgers' freshman duo gives the Nets choices when looking toward the draft. However, Brooklyn has exceeded expectations with a 10-14 record, which places the team outside of the lottery. The Nets were expected to be in the running for Flagg, Harper, and Bailey, and while it's still early in the NBA season, GM Sean Marks will have to figure out how to get them out of mediocrity.
