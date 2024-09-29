Nets Prospect Watch: Rutgers Freshmen Impress in Open Scrimmage
As the college basketball season draws closer, the Brooklyn Nets will continue to scout prospects for the 2025 NBA Draft. The Nets, a team projected to be tanking this season, are in contention to grab one of the top players in June. While Cooper Flagg is still seen as the top player in the class, Rutgers freshmen Dylan Harper and Ace Bailey are also projected lottery picks in Brooklyn's range.
The Rutgers men's basketball team held an intrasquad scrimmage yesterday, and Harper and Bailey shined as they faced off against each other.
In 12 minutes of action, there was a lot to like from both prospects. Bailey, despite being a 6-foot-10 forward, was seen running the offense for his team, facilitating while also knocking down tough shots from all areas of the court.
Harper was also impressive, showing aggressiveness in getting to the rim and making the right passes to teammates.
Bailey's shot mechanics and ability to play from all areas of the court on both sides of the ball moves make him a potential franchise changer. He poses a lot of similarities to Flagg (Duke) and has garnered comparisons to Brandon Miller and Paul George.
Harper, on the other hand, is more of an offensive savant, scoring with ease on the perimeter and can slash as an explosive guard. He can do it all on that side of the floor and reminds people of James Harden, another lefty and offensive superstar.
The Scarlett Knights open their 2024-25 season on Oct. 17 at home against St. John's.
Want to join the discussion? Like Nets on SI on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Nets news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.