Nets Prospect Watch: Rutgers Freshmen Impress Once Again
As the Brooklyn Nets continue their NBA season, they're eyes shouldn't stray too far from Piscataway, NJ, where Rutgers basketball is off to a hot start. The Scarlett Nights defeated Merrimack last night, 74-63.
Rutgers freshmen Dylan Harper and Ace Bailey have been on the Nets' prospect radar for some time now. Both are projected to go in the early lottery of the 2025 NBA Draft, and last night proved why.
Bailey was the star of the show, putting up 23 points and 10 rebounds on 9-of-15 shooting, going 2-for-4 from three. Harper was also impressive with 14 points, eight rebounds, and six assists on 5-of-12 shooting.
Bailey was scoring everywhere, showing off his smooth jumper inside and outside of the arc, while throwing down some ferocious dunks. The 6-foot-10 forward can rim run like a center, but is also the focal point of the offense, playing at the top of the key on some possessions.
Duke freshman Cooper Flagg has been the consensus No. 1 overall pick for what seems like forever, but Bailey could challenge him with a similar frame and skillset.
As for Harper, he has continued to be the facilitator of Rutgers' offense. The 6-foot-6 guard is averaging 4.3 assists on the season, however has 12 assists in his last two games. He's becoming more comfortable as the primary ball handler, and although he wasn't as prominent as a scorer last night, he's still averaging 19.5 points on 53.8% shooting.
Brooklyn could select either of the two prospects to fill their needs. The Nets have solid players in Dennis Schroder and Cameron Johnson and the point guard and small forward positions, however, it's likely that they'll be traded. Harper would fill that void at the one, while Bailey would be a viable option at either forward position.
