Brooklyn Nets Reportedly 'Interested' In Sign-and-Trade for Isaac Okoro
The rumors surrounding Brooklyn Nets' forwards Dorian Finney-Smith and Cam Johnson may finally be coming to fruition.
Per Michael Scotto of HoopsHype, Brooklyn is setting their sights on acquiring Cleveland Cavaliers forward Isaac Okoro. The Cavs have high interest in both Johnson and Finney-Smith, and either one or both may be used to bring the former fifth overall selection from 2020 to the Nets through a sign-and-trade.
Okoro, still just 23 years old, has already had a solid NBA career. Last season he tallied 9.4 points and three rebounds per contest while connecting on a career-high 39% from beyond the arc. Okoro's impact goes beyond the numbers, as he has developed into one of the best impact defenders in the NBA.
Scotto added that Brooklyn is not the only team interested in a potential deal, given Okoro's current offer from Cleveland is more than a bargain. He reportedly received an offer somewhere in the $8-$10 million range, which is great value considering what Okoro provides. He will ultimately land with the highest bidder, and if the Cavs' interest in the two Nets forwards is as real as reported, he could find himself in Brooklyn.
This would continue the Nets' offseason trend of piling up lottery-pick talent that never truly hit the ground running, as is the case for both Ziaire Williams and Killian Hayes. Adding another young forward like Okoro would create a crowded environment at the three and four spots, but in today's modern NBA, you can never have too much wing talent.
An intriguing storyline to follow as more information is released nonetheless.
