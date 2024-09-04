Brooklyn Nets Restructure Front Office and Coaching Staff
Any rebuild begins at the top, and the Brooklyn Nets are wasting no time making sure they have the right pieces in place outside of the 15-man roster.
Per Michael Scotto on X, the franchise made a slew of changes to the front office and coaching staff.
"The Brooklyn Nets promoted BJ Johnson to assistant GM, Makar Gevorkian to VP of [basketball] operations alignment and strategic planning, and Glenn DuPaul to VP of [basketball] analytics," Scotto posted. "Justin Bokmeyer was hired as director of [basketball] operations. Dutch Gaitley was hired as an assistant coach."
Johnson most recently served as the director of player evaluation, now moving into a more prominent role. Gevorkian, a shrewd salary cap strategist, takes on a larger responsibility guiding the organization into the future. DuPaul, a member of the Nets' staff since 2014, recieves a promotion following contribution to France’s silver medal winning men’s basketball team at the 2024 Paris Olympics.
Bokmeyer embarks on his first season in professional basketball after two years as the first general manager of MLS NEXT, a youth soccer player development program in North America.
Gaitley served on the same staff as new head coach Jordi Fernandez with the Sacramento Kings, where he worked as both an assistant coach and director of player development.
Brooklyn entered a new era nearly two months ago in the aftermath of Mikal Bridges' trade to the New York Knicks, but big changes continue to be made within the organization itself.
Want to join the discussion? Like Nets on SI on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Nets news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.