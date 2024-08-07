Brooklyn Nets Reveal Preseason Schedule
On August 6 via X, the Brooklyn Nets announced their four exhibition matchups ahead of the beginning of the 2024-25 NBA regular season.
The franchise will kick off preseason play in San Diego on October 8, taking on the Los Angeles Clippers who recently defeated the Nets 87-78 on July 14. Following the rematch, Brooklyn will return home to face the Washington Wizards on October 14 before traveling to Philadelphia for a date with the 76ers on October 16. They conclude against the Toronto Raptors on October 18 back in Brooklyn.
Last season the Nets went 1-2 through three pre-season games, defeating the Miami Heat but falling to the Philadelphia 76ers and Los Angeles Lakers. Now under new leadership, Jordi Fernandez looks to showcase how his newly implemented philosophies can give Brooklyn a true identity.
Having been tasked with coaching Team Canada in the 2024 Paris Olympics, these four contests will give Nets fans their first glimpse of what the on-court product of Fernandez will be. Through the Nets' recently released behind-the-scenes special documenting their summer league action, viewers had the chance to see how the 41-year-old operates practice. Anticipation will be high leading up the new head coach's first impression.
There are still much potential movement within the organization as rumors continue to swirl regarding the futures of both Dorian Finney-Smith and Cam Johnson. The offseason is coming to a close quickly, and while both players remain rostered, that may not be the case come October 8.
