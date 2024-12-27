Brooklyn Nets vs. San Antonio Spurs: How to Watch, Game Preview, TV, Betting Odds
After breaking a two-game losing streak last night over the Giannis Antetokounmpo-less Milwaukee Bucks, the Brooklyn Nets look to defend home court against Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs. The Nets are 6-3 against the Western Conference this season and seek their seventh win against the up-and-coming Spurs.
ODDS:
The Nets enter the day as 6.5-point underdogs to the Spurs, and the total over/under is 214.5 points.
KEYS TO THE GAME:
1. Contain "The Alien." In two appearances against the Nets during his rookie campaign, Wembanyama averaged 27.0 points, 9.5 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 4.0 blocks per game. On March 17, the 20-year-old posted 33 points, 15 rebounds, seven assists and seven blocks to lead the Spurs to a 122-115 overtime victory over the Nets. This performance made Wembanyama the first player in league history to record such a stat line while shooting 50% from the field.
2. Continue giving Noah Clowney opportunities. In his last two games, Clowney has totaled 39 points on a highly efficient 13-of-23 shooting, proving himself a viable contributor amid Brooklyn's ongoing rebuild. Last year's first-round pick continues to show flashes of major potential and should be trusted more going forward.
3. Feed Shake. In multiple moments throughout the 2024-25 season, veteran guard Shake Milton has shined. In last night's win, the journeyman tallied 20 points in just 23 minutes of action while rattling in four of his six attempts from deep. Sans the injured Cam Thomas and departed Dennis Schroder, Milton could emerge as one of the Nets' top guard options.
RECORDS:
Brooklyn Nets (12-18) vs. San Antonio Spurs (15-15)
INJURIES:
Check out Nets on SI later today for an updated injury report.
WHEN:
Dec. 27, 2024 at 7:30 p.m. EST.
LOCATION:
Barclays Center - Brooklyn, NY
TV/RADIO:
YES Network, NBA League Pass, WFAN (660AM/101.9FM)
FINAL WORD:
After closing the second half of a back-to-back, Brooklyn heads to Orlando to take on the Magic with hopes of ridding the bad taste of Nov. 29 and Dec. 1's shortcomings against its Eastern Conference Rival from its mouth.
