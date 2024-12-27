Brooklyn Nets vs. San Antonio Spurs: Injury Report
Nets Injuries:
OUT: Bojan Bogdanovic (foot), De'Anthony Melton (knee), Cam Thomas (hamstring), Trendon Watford (hamstring), Ziaire Williams (knee)
QUESTIONABLE: Dorian Finney-Smith (calf), Ben Simmons (back)
Spurs Injuries:
OUT: Sidy Cissoko (G League), David Duke Jr. (Two-Way), Harrison Ingram (Two-Way), Riley Minix (Two-Way)
Facing a sophomore Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs for the first time this season, the Brooklyn Nets will once again be forced to rely on the "next man up mentality."
Sans Cam Thomas, Ziaire Williams and Trendon Watford, the younger members of Brooklyn's roster will be leaned on in hopes of building off last night's 111-105 home victory over the Milwaukee Bucks.
In that win, Dorian Finney-Smith sat while Ben Simmons played despite both carrying "questionable" designations prior to tip-off. Should the same be the case this evening, the Nets likely turn to Noah Clowney and Jalen Wilson at the forward spots.
If Simmons is ruled out, Shake Milton will spearhead the backcourt after posting a 20-point outing off the bench in the triumph over the Bucks. In the last 10 games, Milton has scored 10 points or more in six of them, proving he's more than capable of a larger workload in wake of Thomas' injury and Dennis Schroder's trade to the Golden State Warriors.
The injury bug has been an ongoing issue for Brooklyn throughout the 2024-25 campaign, but as key players begin returning to the lineup, the recent lackluster results may begin to fade away.
Nets-Spurs is slated for 7:30 p.m. EST tonight.
