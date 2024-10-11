Marks, Nets Recieve Votes for Best Offseason Move From Rival GMs
This summer, the Brooklyn Nets proved it's possible to enter a complete rebuild while earning the respect of opposing franchises.
In Oct. 8's 2024-25 NBA.com GM Survey, general manager Sean Marks and the Nets received votes in the "best overall moves" of the offseason category.
Ahead of Brooklyn were the Oklahoma City Thunder (37%), Philadelphia 76ers (33%) and New York Knicks (20%). The placing points to the magnitude of Marks' genius, given every team that received more votes did so in an attempt to bolster their already-contending rosters. In addition to the Nets, the Orlando Magic and Sacramento Kings were listed under the "also receiving votes" tab, who like the previously mentioned, made moves in an attempt to win now.
Brooklyn's biggest splash of the offseason came by way of dealing Mikal Bridges to the Knicks, securing five future firsts and one future first-round pick swap. Overshadowed by the Bridges trade was a deal Marks struck with the Houston Rockets, re-acquiring the Nets' own firsts in 2025 and 2026 that were originally a part of 2021's James Harden Trade.
The GM survey is just the beginning of overdue recognition for Marks. He's consistently been one of the league's top executives ever since his hiring in 2016, and is primed to once again build the Nets back to contention.
Want to join the discussion? Like Nets on SI on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Nets news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.