Brooklyn Nets Should add Former No. 1 Pick
Dennis Schroder's Paris Olympics performance proved he will still be a valuable member of the Brooklyn Nets' rotation in 2024-25, but he remains one of only two true point guards the franchise currently rosters. The other is Killian Hayes, who is more of a project than a guaranteed contributor.
Now in late August, many viable options are still searching for a home ahead of next season, one being former-first overall selection Markelle Fultz. The 26-year-old carved out a strong role for himself with the Orlando Magic over the last five seasons, yet still finds himself a free agent in the late stages of the offseason.
Fultz was shipped from the Philadelphia 76ers to Orlando in 2019 after never catching on with the team that drafted him. If he's willing to sign a one-year prove-it deal, Fultz is an option Brooklyn should consider.
An injury plagued 2023-24 made some forget how great he was the season prior, where he tallied 13.9 points and 5.7 assists per game while shooting a career-high 31% from beyond the arc. Adding him to this young Nets squad would allow him to re-establish himself as a strong backup or even solid starter depending on what Brooklyn plans to do regarding Schroder's future.
The money would be an issue, but the Nets have some decisions to make regarding their opening day roster top begin with. It needs some serious trimming, as there currently doesn't seem to be enough minutes to spread among the younger guys who need to play. If Brooklyn moves off of Bojan Bogdanovic and his $19 million cap hit for 2024-25, Fultz could be signed for somewhere within the $5-$8 million range.
Hayes was brought in to revive his career in hopes of becoming a consistent member of the Nets' future, but Fultz may be an even stronger suitor for that role if the value is there.
Want to join the discussion? Like Nets on SI on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Nets news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.