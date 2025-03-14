Nets Should Scout Big 12 Star Ahead of NBA Draft
While the Brooklyn Nets have five picks in the 2025 NBA Draft, they might be able to find quite a steal with their last selection, which currently sits at No. 36 overall in the second round.
Bleacher Report analyst Jonathan Wasserman conducted a recent mock draft where the Nets selected Texas Tech power forward JT Toppin.
"JT Toppin earned himself extra attention and game reviews after combining for 73 points, 27 boards and five blocks in consecutive wins over Arizona State and Oklahoma State," Wasserman writes.
"He made a three in each matchup as well. Getting scouts to buy the idea that he can add some shooting would launch him into a new tier. But he should still have fans who envision him carving out space for easy baskets, putting back misses, setting screens and rolling and making hustle plays."
Toppin averaged 18.1 points per game in his sophomore year at Texas Tech after transferring from New Mexico after one season.
While Toppin struggled to shoot from the outside, his ability to drive and score while also possessing the physicality to match with NBA-size forwards and centers is something every team should be looking out for in the draft with any prospect.
If Toppin falls to the Nets in the second round, he could emerge as a steal for Brooklyn.
