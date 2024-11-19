Nets Should Seek First-Round Picks in Trades
The Brooklyn Nets will likely be sellers at the trade deadline this year as their rebuild continues.
They got control of their own first-round pick over the summer from the Houston Rockets, but Bleacher Report writer Grant Hughes believes that they should seek more.
"Dorian Finney-Smith could get the Nets one of their desired three first-rounders. Cam Johnson is averaging a career-high 16.5 points per game and is shooting it well enough to entice any contender in need of an offense-first combo forward. If DFS only nets a middling future first, Johnson could bring in an even higher-quality pick," Hughes writes. "From there, trade candidates like Dennis Schroder and perhaps even the recently re-signed Nic Claxton will have value. ... It's hard to acquire even a single first-rounder, but the Nets have exceeded expectations on the floor this year, so maybe they can do the same transactionally."
The Nets still have a ways to go before they get closer to trade season, but establishing goals now will be important towards executing their plans later in the year.
The Nets are back in action tonight in the Emirates NBA Cup as they take on the Charlotte Hornets at home. Tipoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET and can be watched on NBA League Pass or the YES Network.
