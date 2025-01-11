Nets Should Target First-Round Picks at Trade Deadline
The Brooklyn Nets are just weeks away from the NBA Trade Deadline, and they are currently seeking a way to replenish some of their lost draft capital.
Given the Nets' pieces, they should be able to get at least one future first-round pick.
"Cameron Johnson should fetch at least one first-rounder, as the 28-year-old combo forward's 43.6 percent long-range shooting makes him a seamless fit anywhere. It also helps that he's under contract through 2026-27, bringing value and security that tend to coax strong returns," Bleacher Report's Grant Hughes writes.
"Nic Claxton and Cam Thomas could return first-round value, and Brooklyn might even be able to get a heavily protected first or swap by flipping D'Angelo Russell's expiring deal.
"The ambitious goal should be to reel in three first-rounders. We'll see if the Nets can get there."
It remains to be seen what they will do, but the Nets have a number of different directions that they can go in, and their flexibility makes them one of the more intriguing teams going into the trade deadline.
While the deadline is scheduled for Feb. 6, the Nets will continue playing their schedule. Their next game comes against the Utah Jazz tomorrow at 8 p.m. ET from inside the Delta Center. The game can be watched locally on the YES Network or streamed on NBA League Pass.
