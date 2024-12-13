Nets Smart to Leave Jimmy Butler Alone Amid Reports of Interest
The Brooklyn Nets, despite being a rebuilding team, still have interest in one of the NBA's stars. Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler reportedly has interest in joining the Nets.
The Heat are expected to look for a trade suitor for Butler amid reports that he will opt out of his contract and test free agency in 2025. The Houston Rockets, Dallas Mavericks, Golden State Warriors, and most recently, the Phoenix Suns are top trade destinations for the star. However, reports came out of Butler's continued interest in the Nets, which complicates things.
For the Nets, they aren't expected to pursue Butler at the moment, according to the New York Post's Brian Lewis. GM Sean Marks isn't expected to be interested in targeting the star amid a rebuild at the moment.
This is 100% the right move from Brooklyn. Adding a big name is always enticing, but it makes no sense for the Nets. Butler is 35 years old, and his next contract could very well be his last. While he is still productive, averaging 19.0 points, 5.4 rebounds, and 4.8 assists this season, this rushes Brooklyn's timeline.
Besides, the Nets have bigger fish to fry at the moment. Brooklyn will be an active seller this NBA trade season, and the team is focused on moving veterans to contending teams.
Butler may move the Nets to a playoff team, but it doesn't put them into title contention. His age, combined with his production, makes it a net negative for Brooklyn in the long run. Marks has experience in going all in all big names, and as it failed in the past, the Nets have learned their lesson. Rebuild with patience.
