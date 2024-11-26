Nets Still Boast Top 10 Offense Amid 8-10 Start
The Brooklyn Nets have gotten off to a mediocre start at 8-10, but this is considered to be exceeding expectations when you consider the team had the lowest win total in the NBA during the preseason. Head coach Jordi Fernandez has pulled off some incredible wins, most recently taking both games of a back-to-back against the Sacramento Kings and Golden State Warriors. Brooklyn is currently tied for the seventh seed in the Eastern Conference with the Indiana Pacers.
While the Nets are playing with a losing record right now, it's actually due to the lack of defense holding the team back. Brooklyn currently ranks 26th in defense rating (117.3), giving up 114.2 points per game (20th).
Conversely, the Nets are extremely efficient on the offensive side of the ball. The team ranks eighth in offensive rating (115.0), seventh in assist percentage (67.2%), and top-five in both three-pointers made (15.8) and three-point percentage (38.6%).
Fernandez has brought out the best in Brooklyn's offense. Everyone on the team has seen some sort of spike in offense, whether it be scoring or assisting. Cam Thomas, the team's star, is averaging 24.7 points and a career-high 3.4 assists per game. Cameron Johnson and Dennis Schroder have seen the biggest improvements, each averaging at least 18 points per game while shooting above 45% from the field.
Those veterans are likely to get traded along with Dorian Finney-Smith and Bojan Bogdanovic, but seeing experienced players improve speaks to the coaching of Fernandez. He can make a team better with the ball, and it only gives hope to the Nets community when they draft high in June of 2025.
