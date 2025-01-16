Nets Suffer Worst Loss in Franchise History, Fall to Clippers in LA
After the Brooklyn Nets’ most commanding win of the 2024-25 season — an offensive clinic against the Portland Trail Blazers — the team suffered its worst loss in franchise history against the LA Clippers, failing to replicate that success in any capacity.
Jalen Wilson led the Nets with 16 points and three rebounds in the 126-67 loss.
In stark contrast to their 132-point performance in Rip City, Brooklyn's offense struggled to find its rhythm early. But in hindsight, those struggles would soon seem like a distant memory compared to what followed.
With Cam Johnson and Ben Simmons sidelined, Jordi Fernandez’s squad lacked its primary facilitator and scoring threat.
However, the 'Brooklyn Grit' was evident, at least in the first quarter.
Despite James Harden’s 11-point opening frame, which moved him into 15th place on the NBA’s all-time scoring list, the Nets’ defense kept them afloat despite shooting under 40%.
Brooklyn kept pace with the Clippers’ star duo of Harden and Kawhi Leonard thanks to a balanced attack led by Tyrese Martin.
Unfortunately, the game remained close only until midway through the second quarter, when Leonard found his groove.
The Nets quickly fell behind by seven, prompting Fernandez to call a timeout at the 7:52 mark. Less than four minutes later, Leonard and the Clippers unleashed a 13-3 run, digging Brooklyn into a 19-point hole.
Eleven turnovers and a dismal 31.7% shooting performance were key factors, but a season-low 10 first-half three-point attempts didn’t help either.
These struggles were compounded by Harden’s 15 points on just nine attempts, leaving Brooklyn trailing by 23 at halftime after a 37-14 run from the Clippers.
The third quarter brought what might have been the most frustrating six-minute stretch in Nets history.
LA opened with an 11-0 run, extending its lead to 34. Fernandez and Ziaire Williams were both hit with technical fouls, while Brooklyn’s offensive issues only deepened. It took until the middle of the period for the Nets to score, with a Wilson free throw getting them on the board.
Meanwhile, Leonard delivered his best performance of the season, scoring 23 points on a scorching 8-of-11 shooting. The Clippers’ lead ballooned from 34 to 40, eventually reaching 50.
For context, the largest margin of defeat in the franchise's 56-year history came in a 52-point loss to the Houston Rockets in 1978-79.
Brooklyn’s energy seemed completely deflated, the complete opposite of the triumph just 24 hours earlier.
Frustrations mounted even further, resulting in the second ejection of Noah Clowney's young career.
To put it lightly, nothing went right. This was an utter disaster in all aspects, especially considering how well the Nets looked just one day ago.
The five-game losing streak was discouraging, but a performance like this will undoubtedly serve as a teaching point for the remainder of the season.
After suffering their most lopsided loss in franchise history, the Nets now turn their attention to a Southern California showdown with the Los Angeles Lakers this Friday at 10:30 p.m. EST.
To access the final box score from the Nets' loss to the Clippers, click here.
