Nets Take March Madness Star in Mock Draft
The first round of March Madness tips off today, and the Brooklyn Nets scouting department should be paying close attention.
Armed with a potential top pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, the Nets will have the chance to take one of the top prospects competing in the tournament.
Bleacher Report writer Jonathan Wasserman conducted a recent mock draft, where the Nets selected Maryland big man Derik Queen with the No. 5 overall pick.
"Despite losing to Michigan in the Big Ten tournament, Derik Queen put together one of his most compelling NBA pitches of the year with 31 points. Making a pair of threes and mid-range jumpers while shaking defenders off the dribble and handling in transition, Queen showcased an updated skill set that's changed scouts' minds about his NBA fit," Wasserman writes.
"Queen may need some specific pieces around him to mask some of his limitations, but lottery teams could simply see too polished of an offensive player to worry about fit for a rebuilding roster."
Queen and the Terrapins are set to play in their Round of 64 matchup tomorrow against Grand Canyon, who pulled off an upset in last year's edition of the tournament. Tipoff for the game is set for 4:35 p.m. ET from inside Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle.
