Nets Trade Deadline Inactivity Can Work to Their Advantage
The Brooklyn Nets were quiet at the trade deadline, but their silence now could lead to noise down the line.
One of the big trades from the deadline that went under the radar came from the Cleveland Cavaliers and Atlanta Hawks when De'Andre Hunter was acquired by the No. 1 team in the Eastern Conference.
The Ringer writer Michael Pina imagines a world where the Nets were able to acquire the package that the Hawks got for Hunter.
"It would’ve been interesting to see the Nets get in on the package that Atlanta eventually received from Cleveland for De’Andre Hunter (Caris LeVert, Georges Niang, three second-round picks, and two pick swaps). Maybe the Cavaliers prioritized Hunter’s defense, but Johnson would have been a more seamless fit in Kenny Atkinson’s offensive system. That exact trade also would’ve allowed Brooklyn to carve out another $12 million in cap space, which it will already have an exorbitant amount of this offseason," Pina writes.
"But that much flexibility, plus Johnson, Nic Claxton, the discreetly promising Noah Clowney, and the four (yes, four!) first-round picks they have in this June’s draft, means that the Nets are worth monitoring for the foreseeable future. The possibilities are endless. They can either keep everyone already under contract and add more pieces via free agency or field even better offers for Johnson this summer, after the playoffs discombobulate the well-laid plans currently held by rival organizations. Staggering change may be on the horizon."
The Cavs were one of the teams linked to Johnson ahead of the trade deadline, so it's possible that a deal with this possible framework was discussed.
However, the Nets held onto Johnson in hopes that the team could acquire a better package for themselves down the line.
The Nets are off for the All-Star break, but they will be back on the court very soon. Their first game after their mini-vacation comes against Hunter and the Cavaliers at home. Tipoff is scheduled for Thursday at 7:30 p.m. ET from inside the Barclays Center.
