Nets Trade Idea Makes Frontcourt Younger
The Brooklyn Nets are undergoing a rebuild, but there could still be more pieces added in the near future.
Bleacher Report writer Dan Favale suggests a trade that would send Dorian Finney-Smith and Day'Ron Sharpe to the Indiana Pacers for Obi Toppin and Jarace Walker.
"Turning Finney-Smith and Sharpe into Toppin and Walker is right up the Nets' alley. The Toppin contract isn't great, but he's a good floor-runner who knows how to navigate defenses in half-court away from the ball. Plus, paying the balance of his four-year, $60 million deal is worth the extended glimpse into Walker, who would have far more freedom to playmake and, well, actually play in Brooklyn," Favale writes.
Toppin, 26, is averaging 8.3 points so far this season. As a Brooklyn native, Toppin may thrive playing back at home, and he would give the team an added level of excitement with his explosiveness.
Walker, 21, is the exact type of archetype the Nets should be targeting in these types of trades. Walker is only in his second year in the league, but he has a lot of potential as the No. 8 overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft. He's been buried behind Pascal Siakam in the rotation, and that could make him very much available in trade talks later this season.
