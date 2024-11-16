Nets Trade Rumors: Best Fits For Bojan Bogdanovic
Brooklyn Nets forward Bojan Bogdanovic has yet to suit up this season but is still expected to be traded before the February deadline. The 35-year-old was acquired in the Mikal Bridges trade from the New York Knicks back in June.
Bogdanovic is still an effective offensive presence despite his age. In extremely limited minutes last season with the Knicks, Bogdanovic averaged 10.4 points on 43.0% shooting from the field and 37.0% from deep. A foot injury suffered in the 2024 playoffs has kept him out for months.
The Nets, in the early stages of a rebuild, will likely look to deal the veteran sooner rather than later. When Bogdanovic returns to action, which teams would be the best fit for him?
Houston Rockets
The Rockets haven't been too involved in trade rumors and haven't done much to shake up the roster over the past year. However, the trend with Houston has been great defense, poor offense.
The offensive struggles specifically lie in the shooting department. The Rockets rank 28th in three-point percentage (31.9%) and lack catch-and-shoot options. Reed Sheppard was drafted this summer to help fix that, but the rookie hasn't gotten many minutes.
Houston wouldn't have to give too much for Bogdanovic, and he would fit Ime Udoka's system well. With playmakers like Fred VanVleet, Alperen Sengun, and Amen Thompson, the Croatian forward would be a viable offensive option for a team looking to sneak into the playoffs.
New Orleans Pelicans
The Pelicans are in panic mode right now, as the injury plague decimated their core. Zion Williams, CJ McCollum, Herb Jones, Dejounted Murray, and Jose Alvarado are all out, resulting in New Orleans getting off to a 3-9 start.
The Pelicans should have most of those players back before the second half of the season, which means a tank may not be in their best interest. Instead, New Orleans could after a veteran scorer to mitigate the damage while most of the starters sit.
Bogdanovic can not only score off of the catch but off of the dribble as well. He would likely see scoring numbers similar to his days with the Utah Jazz or Detroit Pistons, as more possessions would swing his way.
Orlando Magic
The Magic would benefit the most from Bogdanovic's scoring. Last season, Orlando made the playoffs but has struggled this season with a 7-6 record.
The Magic carry the same trend as the Rockets: high-level defense, low-level offense. Orlando ranks 24th in offensive rating (108.5) and ranks last in three-point percentage (30.6%). The addition of Kentavious Caldwell-Pope hasn't been working thus far, as he's started the season averaging just 7.4 points on 22.4% from deep.
Bogdanovic would add another scoring veteran to the mix and would provide an older, experienced presence for the locker room. He's been to the playoffs numerous times and knows what it takes to consistently show up, and the Magic would appreciate his offensive prowess to add to the bench.
