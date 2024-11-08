Brooklyn Nets Trade Rumors: Giannis Antetokounmpo Trade 'Not a Reality'
The Giannis Antetokounmpo-Brooklyn Nets trade talks have seemingly been put to rest over the last 48 hours. Earlier in the week, ESPN's Brian Windhorst reported that the Milwaukee Bucks were not looking to trade Antetokounmpo at the moment, but it could happen on the horizon. The trade rumors have circulated with the Bucks' 2-6 start.
Today, it looks like the rumors have been put to rest until further notice. Windhorst most recently reported that a deal involving the Greek Freak is "not a reality as of now" despite teams having made calls to the organization.
"Teams have let the Bucks know in recent months they would make an offer for the Greek Freak if that day ever comes," Windhorst said. "But those are incoming calls, not outgoing and it's likely to remain that way."
In his article, Windhorst noted that Milwaukee was looking to add around the existing core of Antetokounmpo, Damian Lillard, and Khris Middleton. The Bucks are less than four years removed from their 2021 championship and have been a perennial playoff team.
The Nets were one of the teams Antetokounmpo reportedly preferred to play for if a trade were to happen, per CBS Sports' Bill Reiter. Brooklyn was expected to be one of NBA's worst teams this season, but have surprised many with a 4-4 start.
A trade at midseason wasn't expected unless the Bucks were really struggling, but as long they are a playoff team Antetokounmpo should stay for the season. These reports show that it will be a long time before the Greek Freak is playing in a different uniform.
