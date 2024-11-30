Nets Trade Rumors: 'Just About Everyone' Will Be Available
NBA trade rumors have started to flurry as teams have revealed their players' asking prices and statuses. Many rebuilding teams will be looking to deal with veteran talent for the future, and no team is more prominent in that philosophy than the Brooklyn Nets.
The Nets traded Mikal Bridges to the New York Knicks back in June, but even with so many valued role players, they have yet to make another significant trade. However, the latest reports suggest that anyone is up next to get moved out of Brooklyn.
According to ESPN's Brian Windhorst, the Nets are making "just about everyone" available for trade, but are not simply "giving anyone away" to make a trade. They are adamant about not taking back any "long-term money."
The report from Windhorst comes right after the team revealed its asking price for Dorian Finney-Smith. Brooklyn lowered the expected return to a first-round pick, per Evan Siddery of Forbes.
This also comes after reports of Cam Thomas potentially being available for trade. The star guard was ruled out for the next few weeks due to a hamstring strain. He was averaging 24.7 points per game before this injury.
The Nets are expected to make moves before the Feb. 6 trade deadline, as many contending teams will be lining up to acquire at least one of the team's veterans. Finney-Smith, Cameron Johnson, and Dennis Schroder highlight that group, but Thomas being available opens up the market for any team looking for a prolific young scorer.
Want to join the discussion? Like Nets on SI on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Nets news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.