Trade Speculation Not Phasing Nets' Cam Johnson
Following July's Mikal Bridges trade, Brooklyn Nets forward Cam Johnson instantly became the subject of countless trade rumors.
After Brooklyn seemingly committed to a complete rebuild, its remaining valuable assets, including Johnson, started to intrigue the Nets' rivals.
Despite a shadowy season ahead, the 28-year-old isn't taking the buzz to heart.
“I’ve been able to feel comfortable in what’s going on,” Johnson told Zach Braziller of the New York Post. “And even with the uncertainty, it’s not like an uncertainty where I don’t think that our staff here, our front office here, has a lack of trust in me. So I feel confident in this group. I feel confident going forward. And I’m going to compete for this team. And it’s not even on my mind, really."
The confidence Johnson spoke of was on full display in Brooklyn's preseason finale, as the veteran sharpshooter tallied 32 points in as many minutes while shooting a scorching 7-of-14 from beyond the arc.
“I kind of came into last season a couple of workouts back before that Cleveland opener, and then you’re fighting an uphill battle," he continued. So to get out there and get through this preseason, obviously a couple of high-minutes games, and to kind of build that momentum is really important, especially shooting the ball. So I’m really glad that I’ve been able to play a lot this preseason.”
Regardless of what the future may hold, Johnson is assumed to be an integral part of the Nets' turnaround.
Whether a contender will approach with a "can't say no" offer or not remains to be seen, but until that happens, he's expected to be a reliable piece in head coach Jordi Fernandez's new offensive scheme.
