Nets' Trendon Watford: Extend, Trade, or Let Go?
The Brooklyn Nets will have to assess a plethora of contracts as the 2024-25 NBA season approaches. Kicking off a long-overdue rebuild, Brooklyn most notably has to worry about the expiring contract of Cam Thomas, but also a mix of some veterans and young players. One young player whose contract is set to expire next summer is Trendon Watford.
Watford, a 23-year-old forward, came to the Nets in 2023 as a free agent and averaged 6.9 points, 3.1 rebounds, and 1.3 assists in 13.6 minutes per game last season. Appearing in 63 games, Watford was re-signed this past summer and is now set to enter unrestricted free agency in 2025.
Watford has been an efficient scorer despite the low volume. Through three seasons of his NBA career, he is averaging 7.3 points and 3.6 rebounds on 54.1% shooting from the field and 35.9% from deep.
Watford certainly fits the timeline of the Nets' rebuild given his age, but hasn't shown much improvement since entering the league in 2021. There's potential, but Brooklyn letting him go in free agency could save them money and a roster spot.
The NBA market is only rising, and with that, the price for players increases. Plus, any young player with potential will likely receive more money than they're worth, with hopes that the growth lives up to the contract.
The Nets will have a decision on Watford's impending free agency. The upcoming season will determine his future, but Brooklyn should hope that he continues to play efficient basketball, because he fits the timeline. The Nets could use Watford for the long term and should hope other teams aren't heavily pursuing him.
