Brooklyn Nets' Trenton Watford Signs Qualifying Offer
After being waived by the Portland Trailblazers and signing with the Brooklyn Nets in the summer of 2023, Trenton Watford turned in a solid campaign during his first year wearing the black and white. The fourth year man out of LSU averaged 6.9 points while connecting on 39.7% of his attempts from beyond the arc in just under 14 minutes a night. On July 9, the 23-year-old signed his qualifying offer, moving his unrestricted free agency to next summer while netting Watford a no-trade clause.
This is the exact kind of move that Brooklyn needs to be making during the early stages of their total rebuild. Watford has been a solid player during his short career, and will now be given the opportunity to develop even further. He did see a slight dip in his production after landing with the Nets, but now sans Mikal Bridges, a spot for his three-and-D playstyle has opened up.
After only making two starts in his 63 appearances for Brooklyn last year, expect for Watford to contend for a starting position come training camp. Now under new head coach Jordi Fernandez and his player development-first philosophy, Watford will have all the tools at his disposal needed to become even more of an established player. The no-trade clause ensures that he will stick around for the entirety of 2024-25, setting him up to prove to Fernandez why he should be in Brooklyn's plans well into the middle of the franchises rebuild.
Want to join the discussion? Like Inside the Nets on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Nets news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.