The regular season is just four days away and the Brooklyn Nets didn't wait to meet the league requirement for their roster.

The Brooklyn Nets have requested waivers for guard Chris Chiozza and forward RaiQuan Gray. After the two moves, along with the release of Donovan Williams on Friday, Brooklyn's roster stands at 17 players - a max of 15 standard NBA deals and a pair of two-way signings. That, of course, is barring unexpected moves that can occur.

Brooklyn's roster stands as followed ...

Kyrie Irving, Ben Simmons, Patty Mills, Edmond Sumner, Seth Curry, Alondes Williams (two-way), Cam Thomas, David Duke Jr. (two-way), Kevin Durant, Joe Harris, Royce O'Neale, Kessler Edwards, TJ Warren, Yuta Watanabe, Markieff Morris, Nic Claxton, and Day'Ron Sharpe.

If the current roster stands, Watanabe - who has been a standout in the preseason - will make the final roster on a veterans minimum deal.

The gradual trimming of the roster stems from the team inking a total of seven Exhibit-10 contracts. Outside of Chiozza, Williams, and Gray, the Nets waived Marcus Zegarowski, Kaiser Gates, Brandon Rachal, and Noah Kirkwood in the past two weeks. The team will have the ability to sign the waived players directly to their NBA G League affiliate, the Long Island Nets if those players do not find NBA deals elsewhere.

The Nets will host the New Orleans Pelicans at Barclays Center on Wednesday, October 19 for their season opener. The team will enter the season opener with some injuries. Harris, who is dealing with foot soreness, is closer to returning than Curry (ankle rehab). It is unclear if Sumner (minor hip strain) will be available. TJ Warren (foot rehab) will be out till he is reevaluated in November.

Related Articles:

Rate the Trade: Kyle Kuzma to the Brooklyn Nets

Practice Footage of Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, and Ben Simmons Revealed

New Potential Trade Target For Brooklyn Nets Revealed