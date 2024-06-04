Brooklyn Nets Turned down Two First-Round Picks for Dorian Finney-Smith
Several teams reached out with interest in Dorian Finney-Smith of the Brooklyn Nets before the 2023 trade deadline. It has now been reported by Brian Lewis of the NY Post that Brooklyn was offered two first-round draft picks for Finney-Smith during that timeframe.
Which team that was has still not been revealed, but with the Nets going through a rebuilding phase, the veteran forward could be dealt from the Nets this summer. The Los Angeles Lakers, Milwaukee Bucks, Phoenix Suns and Memphis Grizzlies are reportedly the teams lurking to take Finney-Smith off of Brooklyn's hands.
Since joining the Nets at the 2022–2023 trade deadline, Finney-Smith has been one of the best 3-and-D players in the league. His ability to play defense and make triples has been expected, and the 2023–24 season saw more of the same from him. In 56 starts last season, he proved to be one of the most reliable players on the team. After fully recovering from a wrist injury he sustained last year playing for Brooklyn, Finney-Smith's 3-point accuracy rose by four percentage points.
Making plays off the dribble for teammates or himself has been one of Finney-Smith's more underappreciated abilities. Although his strongest offensive weapon is his 3-point shooting, during the 2023-23 campaign he showed that he is a better player creating a high-quality shot to counter opponents trying to run him off the perimeter.
Want to join the discussion? Like Inside the Nets on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Nets news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.