Brooklyn Nets Unlikely to Land Free Agent Isaac Okoro
After rumors linking restricted free agent Isaac Okoro to the Brooklyn Nets began to swirl, the expectation was that the franchise would have to part ways with either Cameron Johnson or Dorian Finney-Smith to land the 23-year-old.
The deal is extremely unlikely to take place due to two glaring reasons. First, Okoro has backed himself into somewhat of a proverbial corner. At this stage in the offseason, the majority of teams do not have the financial flexibility to hand the 2020 fifth-overall pick the contract he desires. Second, Johnson and Finney-Smith have likely been taken off of the trade block for now to be dealt at the 2025 trade deadline.
This isn't the first time Brooklyn has been linked to a former first-round pick through a trade that never came to fruition. While the Okoro talks were likely more legitimate, it echoes the rumored interest in Anfernee Simons. The Nets simply do not have enough cap space to be targeting high-upside pieces this late in the summer.
While being out on Okoro may appear to be a disappointment, it proves general manager Sean Marks' discipline. He could find a way to make the money work if he wanted to, but that would not be in the best interest of Brooklyn's future heading into year one of their total overhaul. Additionally, hearing that Johnson and Finney-Smith will be stashed to include in a deal at a later date is encouraging, and will be an ongoing headline throughout the first half of the 2024-25 season.
