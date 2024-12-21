Brooklyn Nets vs. Utah Jazz: How to Watch Game Preview, TV Channel, Betting Odds
Despite their struggles this season, the Brooklyn Nets have consistently risen to the occasion when facing Western Conference foes. They're 6-2 in such games and look to add to the win total in a home matchup tonight with the Utah Jazz.
ODDS:
The Nets enter the day as 2.5-point favorites against the Jazz, and the total over/under is 220.5 points.
KEYS TO THE GAME:
1. Prevent the balanced attack. Utah boasts five unique players that average 15 points per game or more, an extremely rare feat for a team of the Jazz's caliber. Jordan Clarkson, Keyontae George, Collin Sexton, John Collins and Lauri Markkanen all fall into this category, making Brooklyn's opponent the only team leaguewide to own this accomplishment.
2. Run through Cam. In his last six appearances, Cam Johnson is averaging 24.2 points per game, willing the Nets to victories over the Indiana Pacers and Toronto Raptors. Regardless of the constant flow of trade rumors, until Cam Thomas returns, Johnson is the Nets' No. 1 scoring threat.
3. Win the inside center battle. Both Nic Claxton and Walker Kessler rely on more traditional playstyles, creating an intriguing matchup. It's rare to see either step outside the paint for a jumper, setting the stage for a gritty clash down low.
RECORDS:
Brooklyn Nets (11-16) vs. Utah Jazz (6-20)
INJURIES:
Check out Nets on SI later today for an updated injury report.
WHEN:
Dec. 21, 2024 at 7:30 p.m. EST.
LOCATION:
Barclays Center - Brooklyn, NY
TV/RADIO:
YES Network, NBA League Pass, WFAN (660AM/101.9FM)
FINAL WORD:
Following the one-game home stand, Brooklyn gets two straight road matchups with the Miami Heat and Milwaukee Bucks next week. With as successful as the Nets have been against the Western Conference, the Eastern Conference has posed far more issues. Both will be difficult tests for Jordi Fernandez's 10th-seeded squad.
