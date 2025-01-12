Brooklyn Nets vs. Utah Jazz: Injury Report
Nets Injuries:
OUT: Bojan Bogdanovic (foot), De'Anthony Melton (knee), Trendon Watford (hamstring), Maxwell Lewis (left knee), Cam Thomas (hamstring), Cam Johnson (ankle), D'Angelo Russell (shin)
QUESTIONABLE: Dariq Whitehead (concussion)
Jazz Injuries:
OUT: Jordan Clarkson (plantar), Taylor Hendricks (fibula), John Collins (hip), Keyonte George (heel), Johnny Juzang (hand), Walker Kessler (rest)
QUESTIONABLE: Kyle Filipowski (ankle), Lauri Markkanen (back), Brice Sensabaugh (reconditioning)
AVAILABLE: Collin Sexton (finger), Oscar Tshiebwe (finger)
After several games of being significantly shorthanded compared to their opponents, the Brooklyn Nets may finally have a level playing field against the Utah Jazz.
While Cam Thomas, Cam Johnson and D'Angelo Russell will surely be missed during the matchup in Salt Lake City, Ben Simmons and Day'Ron Sharpe are both expected to suit up.
That trio's absence is bound to have an impact, but Brooklyn's opponent is now in a similar situation to the Nets' last Wednesday. The injuries had piled up beyond belief, forcing Jordi Fernandez's squad to play with less available players than unavailable.
On Utah's side, four key contributors have already been ruled out ahead of tip-off. Two major backcourt players, Keyonte George and Jordan Clarkson, won’t suit up, nor will the hosts' starting frontcourt duo of John Collins and Walker Kessler.
Standout forward Lauri Markkanen may join them, as could Kyle Filipowski.
The Jazz are completely decimated, a feeling the Nets know all too well.
With the looming threat of a five-game losing streak, Brooklyn may catch a significant break against a depleted Utah team in the second act of their six-game road trip.
The matchup is slated for 8 p.m. EST.
