Nets Veterans Improving Trade Value
The Brooklyn Nets are building towards the future, but they have overperformed in the first month of the season.
Eventually, that tune may need to change if the Nets are trying to do what they can for their best interest.
"Much of the early portion of this Brooklyn Nets season has felt like an extended audition for some of their veteran contributors," Bleacher Report contributor Andy Bailey writes. "Eventually, in an effort to add some more losses ahead of a 2025 draft class that includes Cooper Flagg and Ace Bailey, trades of Dennis Schröder, Cameron Johnson and maybe even Cam Thomas feel inevitable. So, it's a good thing all have shown reasons for other teams to be interested. Schröder is averaging 19.3 points and 5.9 assists, while being able to consistently get to the paint against most defenses. Johnson is averaging 2.9 threes per game and shooting 37.6 percent from deep. And Thomas' heat-check scoring is producing 23.8 points per game and some potential to flip him for real assets."
The Nets are playing things by ear and just one day at a time, but their strong play so far is not only positive for the team's culture but proving to other teams that the veterans can make differences.
This will give the Nets several options and directions to go in before the Feb. 6 trade deadline.
