Nets' Veterans Producing in Hot Offensive Start
The Brooklyn Nets' 2-3 start has been spearheaded by not only star guard Cam Thomas but the play of older veterans as well. Ranking sixth in offensive rating (116.1), the Nets have five players averaging double-digit points.
While Thomas's start to the season has been incredible, credit must also go to the veteran trio of Dennis Schroder, Cameron Johnson, and Dorian Finney-Smith. Schroder and Thomas make the Nets one of three teams with two or more players averaging 24-plus points per game.
Schroder has been an offensive savant under new head coach Jordi Fernandez. He's been incredibly efficient in scoring, especially from three. The German point guard is shooting 54.7% from the field and 55.3% from deep.
On top of that, Schroder can create for his teammates as well. He's averaging 8.2 assists to go along with his 24.6 points per game.
Johnson and Finney-Smith have had resurgences to start the season in Brooklyn. Johnson, perhaps the most valuable trade piece before the start of the season, is averaging 14.6 points on 37.2% three-point shooting. He's done a great job of not turning the ball over, with a 4.7 assist-to-turnover ratio.
Finney-Smith has struggled from deep to start the season, but has been effective in other ways. Shooting 25.8% from three, he's been able to make up for the offensive struggles with 1.4 steals per game. He's been a pest on the perimeter and in the paint, averaging 5.4 rebounds per game.
The organization is in a great spot with the veterans performing at a high level, plus the Nets winning games and staying competitive. Brooklyn will see how long it can keep up this production, and by the trade deadline, hopefully, its veterans can get the team some future assets in a trade. For now, Nets basketball is looking good to start the season.
Want to join the discussion? Like Nets on SI on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Nets news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.