Brooklyn Nets vs Charlotte Hornets Injury Report Revealed

The Brooklyn Nets learned the difference between them and the Boston Celtics in a loss on Sunday night, but they have a chance to jump back into the win column against the Charlotte Hornets.

The Nets will have far more talent available compared to the Hornets, and it would be no excuse for Brooklyn to lose.

Brooklyn will have the following players out: David Duke Jr (G League two-way), Kessler Edwards (G League assignment), Day'Ron Sharpe (G League assignment), Ben Simmons (left upper lateral calf strain), Yuta Watanabe (right hamstring strain), and Alondes Williams (G League two-way). Edmond Sumner is listed as questionable with a right glute contusion. The Nets aren't really missing any key rotation players besides Ben Simmons and Yuta Watanabe - Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, Joe Harris, and the rest are all playing.

The Charlotte Hornets will be missing most of their big guns in yet another game. LaMelo Ball is out with a left ankle sprain, Gordon Hayward is out with a left shoulder scapula fracture, Cody Martin is out with a left knee procedure, Dennis Smith Jr is out with a left ankle sprain, JT Thor is out on G League assignment, and Mark Williams is out with a left ankle sprain.

Even though the Hornets are severely shorthanded, the Nets can't take them lightly. Charlotte just pushed a relatively healthy Clippers squad to a final possession game on Monday night and has players like Terry Rozier capable of having a big game. Regardless, this is a game you should expect the Brooklyn Nets to win.

