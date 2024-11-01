Brooklyn Nets vs. Chicago Bulls: Injury Report
Seeking their second-straight victory, the Brooklyn Nets face a banged-up Chicago Bulls squad at the Barclays Center tonight. Brooklyn finally receives some injury relief, as Trendon Watford will be available for the first time in the 2024-25 campaign. Chicago could be without some key faces, which would play a large impact on the game's outcome.
Nets Injuries:
OUT: Day'Ron Sharpe (hamstring), Bojan Bogdanovic (foot), Jaylen Martin (two-way), Dariq Whitehead (G League assignment), Cui Yongxi (two-way)
Bulls Injuries:
OUT: Lonzo Ball (wrist), E.J. Liddell (G League assignment), DJ Stewart (G League assignment)
QUESTIONABLE: Zach LaVine (acromioclavicular), Jalen Smith (knee), Patrick Williams (shoulder)
Watford's availability provides Brooklyn with an instant depth boost alongside Ziaire Williams and Jalen Wilson, and makes up for Bogdanovic's designation. Sharpe's absence still carries weight, but as Nic Claxton continues to ramp up, the Nets' interior defense becomes less of an issue.
The major injury developments come from Chicago's side. Ball hasn't seen much action thus far, but the Bulls are an increasingly better offensive unit when he's on the floor. LaVine and Williams' questionable titles could be significant, given that both are key members of Chicago's rotation. Should LaVine sit out, it would be easy to predict a Nets victory. If he doesn't, Brooklyn will have its hands full trying to slow down one of the league's top scorers.
Williams, a former fourth-overall selection in the 2020 NBA draft, has carved out a solid role for himself with the Bulls as a versatile wing defender. If he's unavailable come tip-off, the likes of Dennis Schröder and Cam Thomas can breathe a sigh of relief.
Nets-Bulls is slated for 7:30 p.m. EST tonight at the Barclays Center.
