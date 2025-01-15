Brooklyn Nets vs. LA Clippers: Injury Report
Nets Injuries:
OUT: Bojan Bogdanovic (foot), De'Anthony Melton (knee), Trendon Watford (hamstring), Maxwell Lewis (left knee), Cam Thomas (hamstring), Cam Johnson (ankle), Ben Simmons (back)
QUESTIONABLE: Nic Claxton (hamstring)
Clippers Injuries:
OUT: Kobe Brown (G League), Cam Christie (G League), Trentyn Flowers (Two-Way), P.J. Tucker (Not With Team)
In a stark contrast from last night's skid-ending win over the Portland Trail Blazers, the Brooklyn Nets will be heavily shorthanded for tonight's matchup with Los Angeles.
Cam Johnson and Ben Simmons drove Jordi Fernandez's offense in Brooklyn's most lopsided victory of the 2024-25 campaign, but neither will be available for the second act of a back-to-back.
Simmons has yet to appear in such a contest this season, while Johnson continues to nurse a sprained ankle suffered in Jan. 2's victory over the Milwaukee Bucks.
Potentially alongside the duo in street clothes will be Nic Claxton, who could miss his second straight game with a hamstring issue. With no Simmons and a banged-up Claxton, Day'Ron Sharpe should be viewed as a likely starter for the clash in Inglewood.
On the Clippers' side, Kawhi Leonard's name hasn't been mentioned yet, suggesting that Los Angeles' star player is likely to suit up this evening. Since making his season debut on Jan. 4, he's yet to look like the player fans have come to know, but that can change at any moment.
Outside of Leonard's on-and-off status, there are no major designations of note prior to tip-off.
The contest is slated for 10:30 p.m. EST.
