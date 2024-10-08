Brooklyn Nets vs. Los Angeles Clippers: Game Preview, TV Channel, Betting Odds
The Brooklyn Nets officially begin their 2024-25 campaign in tonight's preseason opener against the Los Angeles Clippers. Many new faces, including rookie head coach Jordi Fernandez, will be welcomed onto the hardwood sporting Nets gear for the first time. The matchup will be a solid test for the rebuilding Brooklyn, as Los Angeles has undergone a mini re-tool of their own. Nine-time All-Star Paul George departed for the Philadelphia 76ers in July, as did former MVP Russell Westbrook.
L.A. managed to retain James Harden, a familiar face around the Nets organization while adding the controversial yet talented duo of Kai Jones and Kevin Porter Jr. The clash is set to take place in Frontwave Arena, a short trip for Brooklyn after conducting the second half of their training camp in Southern California.
ODDS:
The Nets enter the day as 4.5-point underdogs against the Clippers, and the total over/under is 216.5 points.
KEYS TO THE GAME:
1. Get out and run. Throughout training camp, Fernandez has preached the importance of ramping up the offensive pace. Brooklyn's backcourt duo of Dennis Schroder and Ben Simmons look to take advantage of Harden's below-average defensive ability, creating fast-break chances early.
2. Control the paint. Nic Claxton earned a brand new $100 million contract this summer, securing him as the Nets' center for years to come. His first matchup post-extension comes against Ivica Zubac, one of the league's more underrated big men. Claxton has stated multiple times that winning Defensive Player of the Year is a goal of his, and his path toward the award begins tonight.
3. Stay composed. With so many new faces on Brooklyn's roster, the chemistry may not yet fully be there. If L.A. jumps out to an early lead, remaining calm and collected will be key. This is a scenario where the Nets' veterans can show just how valuable they are, keeping the younger guys focused even if things take an ugly turn.
RECORDS:
Brooklyn Nets (0-0) vs. Los Angeles Clippers (0-0)
INJURIES:
Check out Nets on SI later today for an updated injury report.
WHEN:
Oct. 8, 2024 at 10:30 PM ET
LOCATION:
Frontwave Arena - Oceanside, CA
TV/RADIO:
YES Network, NBA League Pass, WFAN (660AM/101.9FM)
Live Stream: fuboTV (Start Your Free Trial)
FINAL WORD:
While only a preseason matchup, strong performances from players on the bubble of making the roster will go a long way. Expect heavy minutes from Brooklyn's low-risk, high-reward additions this past summer. Following the opener, the Nets travel back to the Barclays Center to take on the Washington Wizards on Oct. 14 at 7:30 p.m. EST.
