Brooklyn Nets vs. Memphis Grizzlies: Game Preview, Betting Odds
Fresh off a five-day break, the Brooklyn Nets will travel to Memphis to face the Grizzlies in their third meeting this season. Brooklyn won the first two matchups, but Memphis is 9-1 in its last 10 contests. and now sits as the three-seed in the Western Conference.
ODDS:
The Nets enter the day as 11.5-point underdogs to the Grizzlies, and the total over/under is 231.5 points.
KEYS TO THE GAME:
1. Expose the interior. Both times the Nets have played the Grizzlies this year, Zach Edey's provided a massive impact. In the most recent meeting, he tallied a career-high 25 points in a losing effort. He carries a doubtful designation for tonight as he nurses an ankle sprain, potentially opening up the paint for Nic Claxton and Day'Ron Sharpe.
2. Lean on Cam Johnson. Regardless of this week's trade rumors, without Cam Thomas in the lineup, Johnson becomes the No. 1 offensive threat. He's tallied 26 points in three straight appearances, contributing to the highest scoring mark of his career. He must be a factor for Brooklyn to emerge victorious.
3. Play free. The constant buzz surrounding the Nets' veterans could easily be distracting but cannot impact the on-court product. Johnson and Dennis Schröder have been at the forefront of discussions, but both have expressed a desire to remain in Brooklyn. The veteran duo's performances will be paramount in the road clash.
RECORDS:
Brooklyn Nets (10-14) vs. Memphis Grizzlies (17-8)
INJURIES:
WHEN:
Dec. 13, 2024 at 8 p.m. EST
LOCATION:
FedExForum - Memphis, TN
FINAL WORD:
Following tonight's contest, the Nets return home to face the Cleveland Cavaliers in a rematch of Nov. 9's 105-100 loss. The Cavaliers boast the best record in the NBA, creating a difficult task for an injury-plagued Brooklyn squad. That contest is slated for Monday at 7:30 p.m. EST.
