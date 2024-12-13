Brooklyn Nets vs. Memphis Grizzlies: Injury Report
In the third act of the Brooklyn Nets vs. Memphis Grizzlies saga, both squads carry impactful injury designations ahead of tip-off. Brooklyn continues to miss its No. 1 scoring option, while Memphis will be without its rookie anchor this evening.
Nets Injuries:
OUT: Bojan Bogdanovic (foot), Jaylen Martin (Two-Way), Tyrese Martin (Two-Way), Cam Thomas (hamstring), Dariq Whitehead (G League), Ziaire Williams (knee), Cui Yonxgi (Two-Way)
Grizzlies Injuries:
OUT: GG Jackson (metatarsal), Vince Williams Jr. (ankle)
DOUBTFUL: Zach Edey (ankle)
The Nets are in a far better position than they were a few weeks ago but will remain without Cam Thomas and Ziaire Williams. Contrary to the first two meetings, Williams misses another chance at revenge on the franchise that drafted him. He impacted the games immensely, leading to two Brooklyn victories, but must support his team from the sideline tonight.
The Grizzlies will be without GG Jackson and Vince Williams Jr., neither of whom have played much (if at all) during the 2024-25 campaign. Jackson has yet to make his season debut and Williams has only appeared in three games, but Memphis' biggest void comes by way of its lottery selection from this past summer.
Zach Edey, the ninth overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft, gashed Brooklyn in both meetings this season but sits out this evening. He took full advantage of a depleted Nets frontcourt, but with Nic Claxton and Day'Ron Sharpe both back in the rotation, it will be Brooklyn who gets to take advantage on the road.
Nets-Grizzlies is slated for 8 p.m. EST.
