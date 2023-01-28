Brooklyn Nets vs New York Knicks Injury Report Revealed

There's no other way to say it, the Brooklyn Nets need to start winning games. If there was one they needed to win especially badly, it would be Saturday's game against the New York Knicks. Unfortunately for Brooklyn, they'll have to do it shorthanded.

The Nets have an injury report that includes a plethora of players with different statuses. Firstly, they will continue missing Kevin Durant with a right knee MCL sprain. Ben Simmons (left knee soreness) and Day'Ron Sharpe (lower back soreness) will both be questionable. T.J. Warren is doubtful with a left shin contusion. Edmond Summer is probable with left Achilles soreness. Lastly, Dru Smith is out because of a G League two-way.

The New York Knicks only have one rotation player missing- Mitchell Robinson because of right thumb surgery. The Knicks will also be missing DaQuan Jeffries and Trevor Keels because of a G League two-way.

The Brooklyn Nets have started to create some slippage with this two-game losing streak and are currently in the 4th seed. The more important thing is that they're only three games away from being in a 7th seed play-in spot, which currently belongs to the New York Knicks. If the Nets lose against the Knicks, then they'll only be two games away from a play-in spot, with the next two games being against the Los Angeles Lakers and Boston Celtics.

The Battle of New York begins at 5:30 PM EST on January 28.

Related Articles

James Harden Shades Nets When Asked About Best Career Teams

Kevin Durant and Stan Van Gundy Have Hilarious Twitter Exchange

Kyrie Irving Reveals What Nets Must Do Without Kevin Durant