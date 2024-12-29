Brooklyn Nets vs. Orlando Magic: Injury Report
Nets Injuries:
OUT: Bojan Bogdanovic (foot), De'Anthony Melton (knee), Trendon Watford (hamstring), Ziaire Williams (knee), Jaylen Martin (Two-Way)
PROBABLE: Cam Thomas (hamstring), Cam Johnson (hip)
Magic Injuries:
OUT: Paolo Banchero (reconditioning), Mac McClung (Two-Way), Franz Wagner (oblique), Moe Wagner (knee)
Seeking their first win against the Orlando Magic this season after losing all three of the previous meetings, the Brooklyn Nets may regain their leading scorer in the closing act. Cam Thomas, after missing 13 straight games with a hamstring injury, carries a "probable" designation against the banged-up Magic.
Same goes for Cam Johnson, who missed Friday night's loss to the San Antonio Spurs with a hip contusion.
But for once, Brooklyn's injury list isn't the major storyline of a matchup. That belongs to Orlando.
The Wagner brothers will both miss an extended period of time. Moe is out for the season after tearing his ACL and Franz hasn't played since Dec. 6 due to an oblique tear.
Paolo Banchero is out as well as he begins the "reconditioning" stage after suffered a torn oblique of his own earlier in the season.
The Magic will be forced to rely on its extensive depth in the backcourt, specifically Jalen Suggs, Cole Anthony, Anthony Black and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope in the afternoon matchup.
The final showdown between these Eastern Conference rivals is set to tip off at 3:30 p.m. EST.
