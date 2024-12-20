Nets' Win Over Raptors An Indicator of Brooklyn Needing to Sell
The Brooklyn Nets took down the Toronto Raptors last night, 101-94, to secure the team's first divisional win on the road. The Nets were led by forward Cameron Johnson, who poured in 33 points, 10 rebounds, six assists, and two blocks to secure the victory.
The win now pushes Brooklyn to 11-16, which places the team 10th in the Eastern Conference. Last season, the Nets finished 32-50, which was good for 11th, meaning they missed out on the Play-In Tournament.
While making the Play-In Tournament would be nice to see in the moment, it damages Brooklyn's long-term outlook. The team was expected to be one of the worst in the league this season, meaning the Nets would have the best shot at the top pick in the 2025 NBA Draft. Right now, Brooklyn would have the ninth pick.
The Nets are still in a stage where they can beat other mediocre and bottom-of-the-pack teams. However, the majority of the NBA is still better, which should be an indicator to sell assets sooner rather than later and emphasize the rebuild. GM Sean Marks should be inclined to move veterans Cameron Johnson, Dorian Finney-Smith, and others now instead of winning more and creating false hope.
It's never good to incentivize tanking, but Brooklyn simply needs to pick a direction. It feels like the same story as last season: the Nets are directionless with a mix of talent, which keeps them from falling or rising from the middle of the standings. If Brooklyn continues to win games nearly as much as it loses, the team will be in the same spot as last season and miss out on a top pick in 2025.
