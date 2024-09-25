Nets' Yongxi Cui On A Two-Year, Two-Way Contract
According to Keith Smith of Spotrac, the Brooklyn Nets' recent signee, Yongxi 'Jacky' Cui, will be on a two-year, two-way contract. Reports of Cui signing a deal with the Nets started arising earlier in the month, and the announcement was made official a few days ago.
The details of Cui's contract are unknown, however, it has been made clear that he will be splitting time between Brooklyn and its G League affiliate, the Long Island Nets, for the next two seasons. The Nets made a similar move with Jaylen Martin, who is entering the second year of his two-year, two-way deal.
Cui, a 21-year-old Chinese guard, impressed the Nets and other scouts during NBA Summer League and the G League Elite Camp, hitting 23 of 25 threes at the camp while averaging 3.0 points in 7.7 minutes across three summer league games.
Cui previously played for the Guangzhou Loong Lions of the Chinese Basketball Association, averaging 15.8 points, 5.9 rebounds, and 3.1 assists while shooting 52.0% from the field and 36.5% from deep last season. His high-volume shooting and young age suggest potential in the NBA, which warranted Brooklyn to upgrade him from an Exhibit 10 contract he signed with the Portland Trail Blazers.
The length of Cui's two-way deal suggests that the Nets are considering keeping him for the long term. As Brooklyn enters a heavy rebuild, it's expected that Cui and Martin will get plenty of opportunities to showcase potential, even as they split time between the NBA and G League.
