Brooklyn Nets' Yongxi Cui Ruled Out For Season
Unfortunate news has hit the Brooklyn Nets today, as guard Yongxi 'Jacky' Cui has been ruled out for the rest of the 2024-25 NBA season with a torn ACL. Cui suffered the torn ACL in his left knee during the Long Island Nets' 120-100 loss to the Main Celtics in Wednesday's G League game.
The injury takes away one of Brooklyn's players on a two-way contract. Cui signed the deal in September for two seasons, but unfortunately, his first with the Nets will be cut short.
The 21-year-old made his way to the NBA from China, impressing teams during the G League Elite Camp, hitting 23 of 25 threes in drills. During NBA Summer League with the Portland Trail Blazers, Cui averaged 3.0 points in 7.7 minutes per game across three games.
With the Guangzhou Loong Lions of the Chinese Basketball Association last season, Cui averaged 15.8 points, 5.9 rebounds, and 3.1 assists while 52.0% from the field and 36.5% from three. He shot a high volume from deep, which is what suggested NBA potential from the 6-foot-5 guard.
Following NBA Summer League, Cui signed an Exhibit 10 deal with the Trail Blazers, but he signed an upgraded, two-way deal with the Nets after they offered him more. Cui joins two other players on two-way contracts, Tyrese Martin and Jaylen Martin.
In five appearances this season, Cui has averaged just 0.6 points and 0.4 rebounds in 2.0 minutes per game. He shot 14.3% from the field and 50.0% from the free throw line.
Want to join the discussion? Like Nets on SI on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Nets news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.