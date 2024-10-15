Brooklyn Nets' Young Core Shines in Preseason Win
The main storyline surrounding the Brooklyn Nets' 2024-25 season has been the development of the young core. Under new head coach Jordi Fernandez, the Nets are now rebuilding, and look to develop the plethora of youth that fills their roster. On Monday night, Brooklyn showed off its young talent in a preseason win against the Washington Wizards, 131-92.
The biggest standouts were Cam Thomas, Jalen Wilson, and Noah Clowney. The three most notable youngsters on the roster, Thomas finished with 17 points, Wilson finished with 14 points, and Clowney finished with 11 points.
It wasn't just the number of points that was impressive. All three players had efficient shooting nights. Thomas (53.8%), Wilson (44.4%), and Clowney (71.4%) all combined to shoot 16-for-29.
The defense was on display as well. The three players combined for five steals and 10 rebounds. Wilson did rack up four fouls, however.
In a blowout win at the Barclays Center, Brooklyn made it look easy, but that isn't the most important focus as the regular season approaches. The Nets played good basketball against another rebuilding team in the Wizards, but the biggest focus will be stacking up on young talent and emphasizing development. It's why they hired Fernandez.
Brooklyn has two more preseason games before the regular season tips off against the Atlanta Hawks on Oct. 23. The Nets will travel down to Philadelphia and take on the 76ers tomorrow, and then come back to New York City to face the Toronto Raptors on Oct. 18.
